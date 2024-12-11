Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: tangled

Michael Gracey Reportedly In Talks To Direct A Live-Action Tangled

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey is reportedly in talks to direct a live-action remake of Tangled.

Article Summary Michael Gracey is reportedly set to direct Disney's live-action Tangled remake.

The script, written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, will follow the animated film's storyline.

Tangled marked Disney's first foray into computer-generated animation in 2010.

The live-action trend continues despite mixed audience interest in recent Disney remakes.

To the surprise of exactly no one, Disney is continuing with the live-action remake train even though there is ample evidence that audiences don't seem to have much of an interest in them anymore. Some of them might be some sense in that people were already committed by the time it became apparent that audiences were losing interest, but greenlighting yet another film now seems like a terrible idea. That appears to be what Disney is doing, however, and they are also repeating history in that they are remaking films that aren't very old to begin with. According to Deadline, The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey is reportedly in talks to direct a live-action adaptation of Tangled. Sources say that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote the script, and sources say that "the film is expected to follow along the lines of the animated version."

Tangled has an interesting place in Disney's history. It was the 50th project from the studio and was pretty standard in most ways except for its animation style. Following massive hits from studios like Pixar and other hand-drawn animated films underperforming at Disney, Tangled was the first Disney animated film to feature computer graphics. The reaction at the time was a bit extreme from everyone involved. Disney fans aren't exactly known for their love of change; see, any time someone tries to change anything at the Parks, a completely different animation style will have some pushback.

However, by the time Tangled came out, people were largely over it because the film itself was pretty damn good, and everyone's opinion of it only seemed to improve over time. The film earned just under $600 million at the worldwide box office when it was released in late 2010. There has been a short film and a television series ever since, plus an Easter Egg in Frozen, but no sign of a sequel. So this live-action remake turning up isn't surprising if you're comparing this film's trajectory to Moana, released six years later. That film just got a sequel that was initially a television show and is also getting a live-action remake.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!