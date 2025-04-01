Posted in: Movies, Sony, Trailer | Tagged: Karate Kid: Legends, sony

Karate Kid: Legends Releases New Trailer That Debuted At CinemaCon

That new trailer for Karate Kid: Legends that they promised us yesterday was indeed released this morning. It is in theaters on May 30.

Karate Kid: Legends comes out in just over two months, and after yesterday's release of the new character posters, we have the promised new trailer released as well. This is the one that they debuted at last night's CinemaCon presentation. Excitement is really starting to build for this continuation of the franchise, as Sony is treating this as a huge summer event. Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, Wyatt Oleff, and, yes, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. The film takes place three years after the end of Cobra Kai, which wrapped up its six-season run earlier this year. This trailer strikes the exact tone that it needs to, and fans should be pretty excited.

Karate Kid: Legends Is A Big Summer Bet

It's an interesting length of time to jump there, from the end of Cobra Kai to Karate Kid: Legends. Also, kudos to everyone involved getting on the same page for these releases. Cobra Kai wrapped up in February, and this new film changed release dates to May 30th, 2025, so as not to take away any of the show's shine. They call that synergy in the business kids. Assuming that the streaming audience is there at the box office, we could be in for way, way more sequels and shows going forward in what is now lovingly referred to as the Miyagi-verse.

Anyone who said they saw this coming from this franchise when Cobra Kai debuted on YouTube Red all those years ago would be lying. Still, seeing how rabid the fans have become about these characters and this universe is amazing. This closed the big Sony CinemaCon 2025 presentation for a reason, they really believe that they have a huge hit on their hands. We shall see, they are smack dab in the middle of a major string of releases.

Karate Kid: Legends releases in theaters on May 30.

