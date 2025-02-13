Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bong joon ho, Mickey 17

Mickey 17: Mickey Is Going To Die Forever In A New Clip, Plus Images

A new clip and several images for Mickey 17 have been released as the social embargo came down and early reactions poured in.

Article Summary A new clip for Mickey 17 shows Mickey's existential dilemma as he faces a permanent end.

Director Bong Joon Ho offers a unique sci-fi premise with intriguing early reactions.

The film features a star-studded cast including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, and Steven Yeun.

Mickey 17, based on the novel Mickey 7, releases in theaters worldwide on March 7, 2025.

The social embargo for Mickey 17 has officially come down, and because the universe hates me and only me, I can't tell you whether or not it's any good because they haven't screened it in my city yet, but things are trending very positively so far which is awesome. Director Bong Joon Ho always makes interesting movies, even if they don't always work, but it sounds like this is one that absolutely comes together thanks to the cast and how insane the entire premise is. It also sounds like that report that Director Bong got the final say on the edit for his film was true because the movie is apparently buckwild. We love to see it. However, early tracking isn't looking great at the box office, so you should absolutely add this film to your list to see when it's released in theaters next month. If you're still on the fence, we're starting to get clips from the film instead of just trailers and TV spots. The one above shows the two reprints of Mickey being taunted with the fact that they are essentially being deleted from existence, and this time, when they die, they aren't coming back. We also have a nice pile of images, including three behind-the-scenes images and nine from the production.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

