Mickey 17: Ren & Stimpy Helped Inspire Some Unique Accent Choices

Mickey 17 star Robert Pattinson has revealed that Ren and Stimpy helped inspire Mickey 17 and 18's different voices.

Article Summary Robert Pattinson draws inspiration from Ren & Stimpy for distinct accents in Mickey 17 and 18.

Pattinson's initial voice ideas included impressions of Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville, rejected by director Bong Joon Ho.

Mickey 17 explores the nuances of portraying multiple versions of one character with vocal and visual differences.

Bong Joon Ho and Pattinson's collaboration on Mickey 17 promises a unique and seamless cinematic experience.

There are certain challenges for the actor and everyone involved in a production where one person is playing multiple people. In the case of Mickey 17, it's taken up to a different level, where there are different versions of the same person, so the nuance is even more important when it comes to quickly telling who is whom. There will be visual cues, of course, but there will also be subtle differences from the actor. For Robert Pattinson, that meant giving 17 and 18 different vocal accents, which is about what you would expect for a film like it. However, as revealed in a new interview with Empire, Pattinson's inspiration is the thing that will set this apart. Ren & Stimpy was one of the insane cartoons of the 90s that you look back at now, and even back then, and you cannot believe that children were watching this. It's a cartoon that really left a mark on many people; whether that's a good thing or bad is up in the air, and Pattinson channeled his Ren and Stimply when it came to giving 17 and 18 different voices.

"It's a little like Stimpy," Pattinson explained. "When 18 comes in, it's a little bit more like Ren. I just had this idea that he's kind of like a dog with a complete lack of self-worth. He just keeps turning up, reporting for duty. But then I hope the reveal is that it's a combination of deep, misguided guilt, and also survival. It's him just saying, 'I'll just keep lowering my expectations the whole time.'"

If you saw that and went, "Wow, that's quite the place to draw inspiration from," rest assured that wasn't even the first place that Pattinson went. "My initial idea was to do impressions of Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville [from Jackass]. I love Steve-O's voice. We did it on the first read-through. And Bong was like, 'That voice sounds like nails on a chalkboard.' I was like, 'Is that a good thing?' He was like, 'No.'" There is something about that conversation with director Bong Joon Ho and the way Pattinson framed it that is just hilarious. It really seems like Mickey 17 fits both of them so well, and it's so good to see a project, its writer/director, and its star all come together in a way that seems so seamless.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 31, 2025, and internationally beginning on 28 January 2025.

