Mickey 17 Trailer Set To Be Released Tomorrow, First Footage Released

The first footage for Mickey 17 has dropped to tease the trailer release tomorrow. The film will be released in theaters on January 31, 2025.

Mickey 17 is directed by Bong Joon Ho and stars Robert Pattinson in the title role.

Based on the novel Mickey7, the film follows an Expendable on a dangerous colonization mission.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on January 31, 2025, marking an unexpected release for a potential blockbuster.

It's only September, but some studios are starting to look ahead to 2025 already. Warner Bros. is hiding what could be an amazing little prize at the end of January of all places with Mickey 17 from director Bong Joon Ho. Bong has won multiple awards, so for his big science fiction adaptation of a bestselling book to get dumped at the end of January when it cannot compete for the awards season is baffling. What's even more baffling is that the footage looks great. We got to see some footage from this movie in April during CinemaCon, and it looks fantastic; Bong even said that he upped the number from 7 to 17 because he wanted to kill Robert Pattinson's Mickey ten more times. Warner Bros. has been mostly focused on marketing the films coming out this year, but today, they dropped some of the first footage from Mickey 17 and revealed that the first trailer will drop tomorrow.

Here is the summary of the book from the publisher's website: "Dying isn't any fun…but at least it's a living.

Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.

On a routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, his fate has been sealed. There's a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for Expendable duties. The idea of duplicate Expendables is universally loathed, and if caught, they face being recycled into protein to feed a hungry colony. Meanwhile, life on Niflheim is getting worse, and the native species are growing curious about their new neighbors, which has Commander Marshall very afraid. Ultimately, the survival of both lifeforms will come down to Mickey7.

That is, if he can just keep from dying for good."

Mickey 17: Cast List, Release Date

Mickey 17 will be directed, written, and scripted by Bong Joon Ho (Parasite, Snowpiercer) and it is based on the novel entitled Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton.

Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman) stars in the title role, alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, The Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), with Oscar nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary, The Sixth Sense), and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (the Avengers films, Spotlight).

The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong Joon Ho under his Offscreen, Inc. banner, with Marianne Jenkins serving as executive producer. The behind-the-camera creative team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Darius Khondji (Okja, Evita), Oscar-nominated production designer Fiona Crombie (The Favourite, Cruella), Oscar-nominated editor Jinmo Yang (Parasite), costume designer Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer) and visual effects supervisor Dan Glass (The Matrix franchise). The music is by composer Jae-il Jung (Parasite, Squid Game). Mickey 17 will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures on January 31, 2025.

