Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, Twister, Twisters, Universal Pictures

Twisters Director Reveals One Subtle Easter Egg Detail

Twisters filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung reveals a few details about the film's minor homage to the original disaster film.

Article Summary Director Lee Isaac Chung reveals a Twisters easter egg that pays homage to the original Twister movie.

A subtle VFX detail in Twisters includes a cleverly hidden image of a cow in an F5 tornado.

Chung uncovered the hidden cow during frame-by-frame reviews while working on the film’s special effects.

The scene references Twister’s iconic flying cow moment, adding a nostalgic touch for longtime fans.

If you've already seen Twisters, you likely went into the film expecting a few nods or callbacks to the original movie, and there are a handful of moments that fulfill that expectation. One scene was so subtle that it wasn't likely to catch audiences' eye upon the first watch.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung added context to the film's Twister VFX easter egg, explaining, "Towards the climax of the film, when an F5 tornado is on a collision course with the town of El Reno, Oklahoma, there's a blink-and-you-miss-it image of a cow caught up in the storm… sort of. It's the hardest thing to spot… I only spotted it because I noticed some weird markings on a piece of flying debris. I said, 'Could you freeze that frame?' I was looking at frame-by-frame shots when we're doing VFX reviews, and sure enough, there was a cow on that thing."

The scene itself pays homage to Twister by referencing a moment when several of the film's core characters are in the center of a storm, witnessing a flying cow (well, to be more precise, it was caught in a tornado) with one exclaiming, "I gotta go, Julia, we got cows!" For longtime fans, the scene is generally perceived as one of the more prominent comedic moments of Twister, so it's nice to know that there wasn't a desire to completely recreate it — which is something Hollywood isn't afraid to do either. Sometimes, less is more!

Twisters Official Summary and Cast

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne, and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed. Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope's Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy). From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant.

Twisters is in theaters everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!