Mickey 17 Will Be Streaming On Max Later This Month

Mickey 17 will start streaming on Max later this month, and after underperforming at the box office, maybe this will help the film find a new audience.

Article Summary Mickey 17 begins streaming on Max starting May 23 after a disappointing box office run earlier this year.

The film struggled to connect with audiences in theaters despite a robust marketing push from Warner Bros.

Streaming offers a second chance for Mickey 17 to find viewers who skipped it due to mixed reviews and cost concerns.

Industry trends suggest streaming debuts can help underperforming movies reach wider audiences and new fans.

Mickey 17 is one of those releases that make you a little sad when you think about it, and it's for a bunch of different reasons. The first is that the movie wasn't nearly as good as it could have been, but the potential was right there and missing by an inch stings so much more than missing by a mile. Then there was the fact that Warner Bros. seemed to go from having almost no faith in it to throwing a decent amount of marketing at the film. It went from a late January release to early March, which is usually a pretty decent time at the box office for Warner Bros., and it premiered at a film festival. The box office just wasn't there; it managed to cross just over $130 million worldwide. That number might have been fine if the movie was made for $50 million, but the reported budget is somewhere around $120 million, and that's probably not accurate and doesn't include marketing.

Since then, Mickey 17 got lost in the cultural conversation along with the two other big-budget box office underperformers in March. While Novocaine was cheap enough that it might get out of the red, Black Bag completely fell apart and didn't even make back its initial $50-$60 million at the box office. What sometimes happens with pretty good movies (Mickey 17, Novocaine), or even excellent movies (Black Bag) that can't find audiences is that they manage to find them on streaming services. While Mickey 17 has been out on digital for a hot minute now, according to Variety, the film is making its way onto Max starting on May 23rd. People are a lot more willing to take a risk on a film that got an okay review or the concept seemed out of their wheelhouse on streaming than they are in movie theaters, considering how expensive everything is and how broke we all are. Even though I love the theatrical experience with all of my heart, I don't blame anyone for thinking that way.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film was distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

