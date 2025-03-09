Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Mickey 17, Weekend Box Office

Mickey 17 Wins Weekend Box Office, But Nobody Is Celebrating

Mickey 17 won the weekend box office, but that's not a major accomplishment right now. Will people be excited to go to the movies this year?

Article Summary Mickey 17 tops box office with $19.1M debut, but faces profit challenges.

2025 box office struggles as genres like horror underperform.

Captain America: Brave New World holds second with $8.5M.

New releases Novocaine, Opus, and Black Bag may shake rankings.

Mickey 17 won the weekend box office, with $19.1 million in its opening frame. Figuring in overseas, it starts worldwide with $53.3 million. Nobody at Warner Bros. is celebrating those numbers though, as that is much lower than needed to see the film turn a profit. CinemaScore stands at a "B", so audiences are not hating what they see, but at a budget over $100 million, this was always going to be a tough hill to climb for a high-concept sci-fi film, no matter who the director and star were. They also did a very bad job marketing it, especially with all the date changes it went through.

Mickey 17 Is The Latest Underperforming Film In 2025

2025 is not off to a great start at the box office. Nothing is breaking out, nothing is holding week after week, and genres that usually are old standbys, like horror, are underperforming. Mickey 17 is just the latest. Second place this week is Captain America: Brave New World, adding $8.5 million to its total. Third place was the drama Last Breath, with $4 million, down -49% from its opening last week. Fourth place is The Monkey with $3.9 million; rounding out the top five was Paddington in Peru with $3.8 million. What was the plan to start 2025? Where are all these films that studios promised were coming in 2025? Months go by with the same films playing in empty theaters across the country, and they are not films anyone is chomping at the bit to see. Summer can't come soon enough for theaters, hopefully, for some it is not too late.

The weekend top five for March 7:

Mickey 17- $19.1 million Captain America: Brave New World- $8.5 million Last Breath- $4 million The Monkey- $3.9 million Paddington in Peru- $3.8 million

Next week, things in the top five will change as three new releases open wide, but none are expected to make much noise at the box office. The biggest is the action film Novocaine starring Jack Quaid. Next, A24 opens thriller Opus, and the third is the newest Steven Soderbergh film, Black Bag. Novocaine is tracking at around $12-15 million, and I am going to say it makes the lower end at around $13 million, which should be enough to put it over Mickey 17, sadly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!