Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Has Wrapped Production

As we officially head into the Summer of Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has officially wrapped production.

The film began shooting in early 2025 and is set to premiere in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Milly Alcock stars as Supergirl, joined by Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the story follows a hardened Supergirl raised on a fragment of Krypton in deep space.

We might be in the summer of Superman, but the spring of Supergirl just wrapped up (get it because the movie was shot throughout spring). Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow went into production at the beginning of the year. The set seemed to be doing a decent job of remaining closed for a while, but some images did leak and are out there if you're attempting to stay spoiler-free. That might not be easy, considering the film doesn't come out for over a year. That means plenty of time for post-production, and any pick-ups or reshoots, since, according to James on his official Threads account, the film has wrapped production.

Usually, with a project wrapping at the beginning of May and a June release date, we'd predict that there was a good chance Warner Bros. and DC Studios would show up at Hall H and SDCC to screen some footage. However, the last we heard in February, they weren't planning on coming to Hall H. It is a few weeks after the release of Superman, so maybe there will be a victory lap panel like Deadpool & Wolverine last year, but it's unclear when we'll see Supergirl footage.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Flies Into Theaters Next Year

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has put together an impressive cast and crew. They first brought on writer Ana Nogueira, who was announced in November 2023. After months of speculation and posts starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January 2024. In April 2024, we learned that Craig Gillespie would be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills. In January 2025, Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham were cast as Kara's parents in mid-January 2025.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released on June 26, 2026.

