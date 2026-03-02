Posted in: Blumhouse, Dead by Daylight, Games, Movies | Tagged: Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight Film Coming, Animated Show May Be On The Horizon

Dead by Daylight has a pair of screenwriters for the big screen adaptation coming, but there may also be an animated series on the way.

Article Summary Dead By Daylight movie lands writers David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Alexandre Aja for the script.

Blumhouse leads production, promising a terrifying, character-driven big screen adaptation of the game.

An animated Dead By Daylight series is reportedly in development, expanding the horror franchise.

The franchise draws from the game's original lore, aiming to introduce new horror icons to audiences.

Dead by Daylight is coming to life in more than one way. Last we heard, in 2024, the popular horror game was coming to the big screen from Blumhouse, and now we know that David Leslie Johnston-McGoldrick and Alexandre Aja will write the script for the big-screen adaptation, according to THR. "What David and Alexandre bring to Dead by Daylight is a rare balance of character-driven storytelling and relentless genre intensity," said Jason Blum in a statement. "Drawing from survival horror and psychological terror, their work establishes a world where fear is not just experienced, but earned. It is a cinematic blueprint designed to attract a director who can elevate that vision through performance and scale."

Dead By Daylight Also Getting An Animated Series?

But that is not all. Dread Central is also reporting that an animated series is in the works. Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical horror game developed by Behaviour Interactive, first released in 2016. The game pits one player, the killer, against four survivors in a deadly game of cat and mouse. The survivors' objective is to repair generators scattered throughout the map to power the exit gates and escape, while the killer uses various gruesome and cunning methods to hunt them down. The game boasts an assortment of original characters, its own ominous lore, and even the inclusion of several genre icons since its release, so this is a title that deserves plenty of care.

This game series could be a huge franchise and can be used to introduce a wealth of new horror icons into the mainstream. I doubt they would be able to incorporate the horror icons we all know and love as they do in the game, but that would not be the point of any of this. This is about making these original characters the new faces of fear, and they are heading in the right direction to make that a reality.

