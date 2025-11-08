Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Paramount Pictures, scream 7, spyglass media group

David Arquette on Kevin Williamson's Directorial Role in Scream 7

Scream star David Arquette shares his thoughts on Kevin Williamson going from scribe to director for the upcoming entry, Scream 7.

Article Summary David Arquette returns as Dewey in Scream 7, sparking fan theories after his character’s previous death.

Kevin Williamson, original Scream writer, steps into the director’s chair for the first time in the series.

The plot centers on Sidney Prescott facing a new Ghostface while trying to protect her daughter in a small town.

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox lead a star-studded cast, with legacy and new characters joining the mayhem.

Scream 7 is pulling the franchise back to its roots and bringing some very familiar faces with it, even a few who are supposed to be dead. From what we know so far, the new film is directed by original Scream writer Kevin Williamson, who co-wrote the script with Scream VI scribe Guy Busick. The film picks up two years after the sixth installment, featuring a fresh Ghostface and a story that centers on Sidney Prescott for the first time since Scream 4.

According to the official synopsis, Sidney has tried to build a quieter life in a small town with her family when a new Ghostface emerges and begins targeting her and her teenage daughter. That setup lets the series return to a more intimate, suspense-focused mode while still leaving opportunities for the iconic meta twists and brutal moments that define Scream.

The cast is also stacked with a fun mix of legacy and new blood. Neve Campbell is back as Sidney after sitting out Scream VI, joined by Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Roger L. Jackson again provides the voice of Ghostface. The movie also pulls in a wave of franchise wildcards, including Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, whose characters were killed in earlier entries, along with returning newer-era survivors Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. New additions include Isabel May, McKenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Sam Rechner, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons, and Mark Consuelos.

Still, the most surprising comeback might be David Arquette as Dewey Riley. Dewey died in Scream (2022) in one of the franchise's harshest exits, so his presence here has sparked theories about flashbacks, dream sequences, AI, voice-changer action, or perhaps something even stranger. However it plays out, Arquette has been open about why he said yes.

David Arquette on Why He Returned for Scream 7

Speaking to Men's Journal, he explained, "I was really excited to work with Kevin Williamson again. I mean, he's the writer of Scream, and he's directing this one. It's a really great 360 moment. I can't really say too much about the movie, but I was really excited to work with Kevin. We've had such a history, and he wrote the original and created this entire world, and he just knows it better than anyone."

Scream 7 officially hits theaters on February 27, 2026, with the first trailer already teasing a new Ghostface stalking Sidney and her daughter. How Dewey fits into that nightmare is being kept quiet for now (though Scream fans might recognize his voice in the new trailer), but with Williamson at the helm and so many key players making a comeback, the stage is set for a very full-circle return to Woodsboro-style terror.

