Mission: Impossible 8: Chris McQuarrie Praises Tom Cruise's Stunt Work

The Mission: Impossible movies became the COVID canary in the coal mine. In February of 2020, it became one of the first big productions to shut down due to the virus, and despite doing its best to try and get things back off the ground, it just kept running into problem after problem when it came to filming. They were trying to film movies seven and eight back to back, but that wasn't working out the way everyone wanted it to, and the delays due to COVID were ballooning the budget. There were a lot of not-so-great rumors going around when it came to Paramount, but after the year they have had in 2022 with Top Gun: Maverick alone, they are probably feeling a lot better. We got the first trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One not that long ago, but director Christopher McQuarrie is out here already prepping us for the insanity that we are going to see in the eighth movie. He was recently on the Light The Fuse podcast [via ScreenRant] and spoke about how star Tom Cruise manages to top himself when it comes to stunts several times a day on the set.

We have the bulk of the third act action sequence in the can for part 2. […] We already know what the third act of part 2 is, and it's off the chain. It's Tom topping Tom topping Tom, several times a day. […] That's one of two really big, really ambitious sequences in the movie.

As previously stated, these movies have been kicked while they were down throughout the pandemic, which has really ballooned the budgets for both of the next Mission: Impossible films. However, the response to Top Gun: Maverick seems to be that there is an audience out there for the kind of big auction spectacle that Cruise and McQuarrie are known for. Part seven is still a little under a year away, so we'll have to see what kind of insane stunts they start teasing once the promo kicks in next year.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt. It will be released on July 14, 2023. Mission: Impossible 8 will be released on June 28, 2024.