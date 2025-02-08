Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, mission: impossible 8, tom cruise

Mission: Impossible 8: Just Tom Cruise Casually Hanging Off A Plane

Just some Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning behind-the-scenes footage of Tom Cruise hanging off a plane.

Article Summary Tom Cruise performs a daring plane stunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Stunning behind-the-scenes footage shows Cruise hanging off a plane, showcasing insane stunt work.

Fans have awaited this thrilling action sequence, anticipated to debut during the big game.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning releases on May 23, 2025, directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

One of the big stunt moments in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is going to involve Tom Cruise hanging off the side of a plane. We've seen this footage teased in a couple of different places for two years now, but the movie is finally coming out later this year, so we'll finally see this stunt in its entirety. However, if there is one thing we can count on, it's Cruise and Paramount making sure to tell us how they managed to pull whatever this latest insane thing they have done off. It's not a bad thing because it's always buckwild and fun to watch. You can say plenty about Cruise, but he always gives credit to those around him who helped him pull off these insane stunts. We are probably getting more footage from Mission: Impossible tomorrow during the big game, but Cruise shared some raw behind-the-scenes footage of him hanging off the side of a plane — like ya do.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt. It will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

