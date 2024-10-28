Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged:

Moana 2: BTS Featurette, TV Spot, 5 New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Moana 2 are officially on sale. We got a new behind-the-scenes featurette, a new TV spot, and five new posters.

If there's a movie coming out next month that doesn't have to put in as much work in terms of marketing, it's probably Moana 2. The first film remains a cultural touchstone and is frequently streamed over and over again by some kid you know on Disney+. The movie sort of came out of nowhere because it was initially supposed to be a show that was recut into a feature film. Disney, once Bob Iger returned to the company, moved away from relying on streaming and wanted to lean more into theatrical. Now that tickets are officially on sale, you know that Disney is about to hit us with a tidal wave of different stuff to promote this film. Even today, we have a new behind-the-scenes featurette that gives us an excellent tease of the new song, Beyond. We also got a new TV spot, five new posters with the ticket announcements, and a TV spot released last week. Get ready for a whole lot of this film in the coming weeks.

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush, and Johnson. Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

