Moana 2: New Teaser Trailer, Poster, And 5 New Images

The first teaser trailer, a new poster, and 5 new images of Moana 2 have been released. The film will be released in theaters on November 27th.

Article Summary Disney unveils first teaser, poster, and 5 images of Moana 2, promising new adventures.

Moana 2 shifts from TV show format to a feature film, sparking curiosity about its narrative style.

The teaser hints Moana and Maui will join a broad crew, expanding the scope of their journey.

Set for a theatrical release on November 27, 2024, Moana 2 rides the wave of Disney's success.

Disney is looking to have a better fall season with its animated offering this year with the release of Moana 2. The film was initially supposed to be a television show but pivoted to a movie, and that's why it seems like the turnaround time has been so fast. What does that mean in terms of pacing or plot? Who knows, if there was ever a show that should have been paced like a kid's show where each episode has a beginning, middle, and end with possibly a lesson on morality tacked on, it would be this one. Still, the pivot seems to indicate this show would have been yet another Disney offering of "a six-hour television show." Moana still does numbers on Disney+ to this day, and now they are looking to try and make that lightning strike again. Disney is doing that twice this year with its animated movies only at Pixar. We got the first poster the other day, and now we have the first teaser, poster, and some images. The teaser seems to indicate another adventure, but this time, Moana will be traveling with more than just Maui.

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr., co-directed by Jason Hand, and produced by Yvett Merino and Christina Chen, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. The all-new feature film opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

