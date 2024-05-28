Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana 2

The First Poster For Moana 2 Has Been Released, Trailer Tomorrow

Disney has released the first poster for Moana 2, and the first teaser trailer will be released tomorrow. The film will be released in theaters on November 27th.

Moana 2 still feels like it came out of nowhere, and that's because it kind of did. Animation is a long process, so we usually find out about projects years in advance, but this film wasn't even a film to begin with. Disney was working on a Moana TV show, and they decided to repurpose it into a movie for its fall release. If there were ever an indication that Disney was looking to move away from the streaming model, that would be it, and of all the properties to do it with, it's funny that it's Moana because that movie does numbers on Disney+ to this day. If there had been a show that would have broken the service for weeks at a time if it had been a weekly release, it would have been this one, but that isn't the project we're getting today. It raises some concerns about plot and pacing, but it's too early to tell one way or another. We got some images, and we saw some footage during the CinemaCon Disney presentation. Still, today, the first poster for the film was released, and we are getting the first teaser trailer for Moana 2 tomorrow.

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr., co-directed by Jason Hand, and produced by Yvett Merino and Christina Chen, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. The all-new feature film opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

