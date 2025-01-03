Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana 2

Moana 2: Video Of Auli'i Cravalho Performing 'We're Back' In The Booth

As always, Auli'i Cravalho is magical, and Disney has released a video of her performing "We're Back" in the recording booth for Moana 2.

Moana 2 is the hit Disney animation has needed for a couple of years now, to the surprise of exactly no one if you've been paying attention. However, even if the box office returns have been very good, the reviews have been all over the place, and it's unclear how much staying power this movie will have compared to the first one. That remains to be seen, but the lack of terrible versions of people singing the songs on social media might speak for itself. Either way, Disney has been teasing the music for people to see so they can make the judgment call about whether there is a bop among the bunch. Today, they dropped a portion of 'We're Back,' one of the first songs from the movie, performed by the always fantastic in literally anything Auli'i Cravalho. If someone has any issues with the music, none of it applies to her; she is still magical.

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush, and Johnson. Moana 2 opened in theaters on November 27, 2024.

