Mondo Music Release Of The Week: A Quiet Place Part 2

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the horror sequel A Quiet Place Part 2. Featuring the score by Marco Beltrami, the release will be pressed on colored green 140-gram vinyl and features artwork from Matt Ryan Tobin. This is also a limited release, as the pressing is just 600 copies. Check it out below.

Mondo A Quiet Place Part 2 Release Details

"Hypersensitive horrors from outer space are back in John Krasinski's A QUIET PLACE PART II. Picking up where the last film left off, the Abbott family looks for further survivors in their post-apocalyptic nightmare, only to face a different ordeal as they band together with a survivalist desperate to avoid the gruesome fate that befell his family. Returning to score, the second film is Marco Beltrami (SCREAM), who creates a similarly terrifying yet beautiful soundscape for the nightmarish experiences of the Abbotts. Beltrami elects to retain the same themes and material from A QUIET PLACE, using it as a device to remind listeners of that world while new music comes in to extend it. One trick the composer tries is detuning several piano keys to help play with the idea of fading memories, toeing the line between subtle and intense tones for a film that has a particular aural landscape. What results from this is a dynamic soundtrack while not sounding exhausting. A QUIET PLACE PART II is not only satisfyingly scary but emotionally cathartic. Just don't make any sound while listening to it."

As with all Mondo releases, A Quiet Place Part 2 will go up for sale Wednesday at Noon CT at The Mondo Record Shop. Be quick, as this one is sure to go fast.