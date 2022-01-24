Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Coco

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Coco, for my money, the best movie Pixar has ever released. Mondo has been releasing Disney/Pixar soundtracks for a while now, and this one is one of the most anticipated. The soundtrack for Coco will be presented across two-colored discs.

Mondo Coco Release Details

"This week, we are proud to continue our ongoing Disney/Pixar soundtrack series with a limited edition pressing of the soundtrack to 2017's animated masterpiece COCO. It features all-new artwork by Nicole Gustaffson, which will sit nicely side-by-side with her artwork for RATATOUILLE and UP. The next couple of months will be significant for fans of Michael Giacchino, as we have quite a few exclusive releases of his music coming up. And, that's not all; we also have limited stock of Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor's award-winning score to SOUL. New releases will be available at 12PM CT on Wednesday, January 26."

I have missed other Pixar Mondo releases, but I will not miss Coco. As I said, this is my favorite Pixar film, and a big part of that is the original songs and the score. I hum "Remember Me" and "Un Poco Loco" to myself pretty much every day, and I am a huge sucker for these specialty soundtrack releases. And look at that jacket artwork! My god, it is gorgeous. Anyway, I will be fighting with all of you to get my hands on this one when it goes on sale this Wednesday in The Mondo Record Shop.

Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: coco, mondo, pixar