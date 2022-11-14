Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Dredd 10th Anniversary

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the vinyl release of the soundtrack to Dredd, celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Paul Leonard-Morgan made the music for the film, which will come on a two-disc release, with the second disc containing remixes of the score by artists like MOGWAI, JOHN TEJADA, and P.T. ADAMCZYK & PAUL LEONARD-MORGAN.

Mondo Dredd Release Details

"Galactic greetings, Earthlets. This week we bring you the mighty DREDD soundtrack by Paul Leonard-Morgan. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, we have teamed up with Atlantic Screen Music and 2000AD to bring you a 2XLP package featuring the original score, as well as a disc of remixes and reinterpretations from the likes of MOGWAI, JOHN TEJADA, and P.T. ADAMCZYK & PAUL LEONARD-MORGAN.

This release also features Tharg-approved artwork by Judge Luke Preece, with initial copies pressed on slo-mo and Dredd wax inside a gold foil slipcase. We are also super happy to have a repress of the score to one of our favorite shows of the last few years, TALES FROM THE LOOP by Paul Leonard-Morgan and Phillip Glass. Don't be a spuggler and pick this up … and remember, listening to too many albums can lead to a Thrill-power overdose!"

Dredd is such a good film, and a big part of that was the score, so this release is deeply appealing. The remix album is also intriguing, so this is a must-order as far as I am concerned. You can do so when it goes live in The Mondo Record Shop on Wednesday.