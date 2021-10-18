Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Freddy Vs Jason Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the score to the slasher smackdown Freddy Vs Jason, presented on a green and red splatter disc, presents the film's score on vinyl for the first time ever. It goes on sale Wednesday for $30 and is limited this first pressing to 1000 copies. Check it out along with more info below.

Mondo Freddy Vs Jason Details

"With FREDDY VS JASON, Graeme Revell had big shoes to fill. The Elm Street series had featured scores by such prominent composers as Christopher Young, Angelo Badalamenti, Craig Safan, and Brian May, and Charles Bernstein's themes for the original 1984 film had become iconic amongst the franchise's fans. Likewise, upon the release of the first Friday the 13th film, Harry Manfredini's hallmark "Ki Ki Ki, Ma Ma Ma" motif quickly made his score one of the most recognizable in all of horror, if not cinema in general. So, taking on a project combining two of the film industry's longest-running franchises with such rich musical histories was no easy feat. Revell rose to the challenge with a score that manages to feel familiar without ever relying on the work of previous composers to do the heavy lifting. His musical nods to earlier films are brief but very effective. Now, finally making its long-awaited debut on vinyl, it is a worthwhile treat for all horror lovers, soundtrack collectors, and vinyl heads alike."

As cool as this is, I wish that this was also the soundtrack to Freddy Vs Jason. that is one of the weirdest collections of bands ever, and also a snapshot of what hard rock was like in 2003. Still pretty cool, though, and I will be trying to snag a copy on Wednesday when this goes on sale at Noon CT right here.