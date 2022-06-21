Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Lightyear
Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Lightyear from composer Michael Giacchino as they continue to release his work with the studio. The score will be spread across two hyperspeed-colored 180-gram discs and it features artwork from Devin Elle Kurtz. It goes on sale tomorrow in The Mondo Record Shop. Check it out below.
Lightyear Mondo Release Details
"What I've enjoyed so much about working on LIGHTYEAR is that it's not just a sci-fi movie … it's a sci-fi movie that exists within Andy's world," says Giacchino. "I felt that the music needed to embody the love that Andy felt watching Buzz on screen for the first time. The more I thought about Andy in the theater seeing this movie, the more I realized that LIGHTYEAR is exactly the kind of movie that I would have loved as a kid. So, I tried to inject the music with as much fun and childlike joy as I could, to honor the spirit of kids—like me and Andy—seeing their favorite movies on the big screen for the very first time."