Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Lightyear

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Lightyear from composer Michael Giacchino as they continue to release his work with the studio. The score will be spread across two hyperspeed-colored 180-gram discs and it features artwork from Devin Elle Kurtz. It goes on sale tomorrow in The Mondo Record Shop. Check it out below.

Lightyear Mondo Release Details

In conjunction with Walt Disney Records, Mondo is proud to present the premiere vinyl release of Academy Award®-winning composer Michael Giacchino's score to LIGHTYEAR. Michael Giacchino is behind the scores of eight Pixar films, but LIGHTYEAR stands out as a real labor of love.

"What I've enjoyed so much about working on LIGHTYEAR is that it's not just a sci-fi movie … it's a sci-fi movie that exists within Andy's world," says Giacchino. "I felt that the music needed to embody the love that Andy felt watching Buzz on screen for the first time. The more I thought about Andy in the theater seeing this movie, the more I realized that LIGHTYEAR is exactly the kind of movie that I would have loved as a kid. So, I tried to inject the music with as much fun and childlike joy as I could, to honor the spirit of kids—like me and Andy—seeing their favorite movies on the big screen for the very first time."

The score is a big part of the film, and it works really well. Giacchino and Pixar go together like Buzz and Woody, and the Mondo releases of his scores are always done with care and are some of their best releases. You can snag this one tomorrow.

