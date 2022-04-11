Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Descent

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the modern horror classic The Descent, in association with Burning Witches Records. The score to the film, from composer David Julyan, will come pressed on a "glows stick green" 180 vinyl disc and will also include three lobby cards and liner notes. Check it out below.

Mondo The Descent Release Details

We are so excited to be carrying copies of their latest release, the soundtrack to the modern horror cult classic, THE DESCENT (on a very exclusive colorway), as well as THE OLD WAYS and LET US PREY. We asked the Burning Witches team to tell us all a bit about themselves:

"Burning Witches Records was formed in 2016 with the ethos of electronic and soundtrack orientated releases. Starting with deluxe cassette releases, it organically grew to mainly vinyl with a solid back catalogue of original artists (Deadly Avenger, Cory Kilduff, Mr Eff, BurningTapes, amongst others) and original motion picture soundtracks (Tales of Halloween, The El Duce Tapes, Satanic Panic). As well as bespoke artwork, the quality of audio mastering has been an integral part of the label, working alongside Abbey Road studios for the best releases possible. As the label grew, so did an incredible team of like-minded people around us. The continued help from Spencer at Death Waltz and Mondo, and the support from our collaborators, FANGORIA, Arrow Video, Celedor, and Dread (just to name a few), has aided us in opening the doors to a wider audience and enabling a small UK-based label into the US soundtrack and synth community.

To be among all the extremely talented labels on Mondo's distributed list is a true honor. We cannot wait to share the new releases in 2022!"

As is always the case, all new Mondo music releases go on sale at The Mondo Record Shop on Wednesdays at 12PM CT