Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Aquaman Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the DC Comics superhero film Aquaman. Spread over three 180 gram colored discs, the score by Rupert Gregson-Williams kicks off the Mondo releases for 2021 and is the first of many planned DC releases they have planned. Check it out below.

Mondo Aquaman Release Details

"Mondo, in partnership with WaterTower Music , is proud to present the premiere vinyl pressing and physical release of the Deluxe Edition of Rupert Gregson-Williams' brilliant score for 2018's global sensation AQUAMAN. James Wan's AQUAMAN is one of our favorite comic book films of the last five years. We had to watch it multiple times on the big screen just to believe what we saw. And that achievement is equally owed to the brilliant Rupert Gregson-Williams for juggling the movie's nearly impossible-to-replicate tone. Always sincere, never ironic, always a good time — we are honored to celebrate this film and its score. This Deluxe Edition release features the complete score as well as a disc of Bonus Tracks and Remixes and includes the songs "Everything I Need" performed by Skylar Grey and "Ocean To Ocean" performed by Pitbull featuring Rhea.

Pressed on 3×180 Gram Translucent colored vinyl with splatter, the release features all-new original artwork by the film's concept artist Pascal Blanché and is housed in a tri-fold jacket."

As always, with these Mondo releases, it goes on sale this Wednesday at Noon EST over on the Mondo site . This one will run you $45.