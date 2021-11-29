Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Godzilla VS Destoroyah

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Godzilla VS Destoroyah, continuing the Mondo Toho releases. This is a vinyl debut and will come in two different colorways: a pink version limited to 2500 copies and is a Mondo exclusive, and a "Recycled Eco Wax" edition also at Mondo and retail. Check it out below.

Mondo Godzilla Vs Destoroyah Release Details

"I have a feeling this is going to be Godzilla's last fight."

"We are thrilled to be continuing our journey through TOHO's soundtrack catalog with the first-ever vinyl release of GODZILLA VS. DESTOROYAH. One of our all-time favorite films in the series (and one that is sure to bring a tear to the eye of any GODZILLA fan), it features an incredible score by maestro Akira Ifukube. Releasing in two versions, a Mondo exclusive "Micro Oxygen Beam pink vinyl" (foil numbered edition of 2500) and a retail "Recycled Eco Wax" edition (available at Mondo and all good record stores). Both the numbered edition and the first press of the retail edition feature a sound chip of Destoroyah's roar and jaw-dropping artwork from Wes Benscoter."

From working in a comic shop these last ten years or so, I can tell you that this is one of the most popular Godzilla films, and this release is going to fly off The Mondo Record Shop. You are going to want to be ready to buy when the pink version goes on sale this coming Wednesday.