Mondo Introduces New Stanley Kubrick Shirts & Pins, Available Now

Mondo this afternoon introduced a new line of merchandise from the classic films of Stanley Kubrick. Three films of his have new shirts and pins available: The Shining, A Clockwork Orange, and 2001: A Space Odyssey. A pair of 2001 shirts, a pair of Clockwork Orange shirts, and a seriously awesome Shining shirt round out the clothing options, while pins include three new Shining pins and a Clockwork Orange pin. Mondo has all of these items up for order right now in their shop. I personally will be ordering all of these Shining items, as I am obsessed with the film, and that shirt is incredible. Make sure to check out all of the all-new Mondo Stanley Kubrick collection down below.

Mondo & Stanley Kubrick Work Well Together

"In the history of cinema, one director stands monolithic in terms of mastery of their craft as well as the scope of influence: Stanley Kubrick. He was an auteur in every sense, from cinematography to screenwriting to lighting and music. His films weather the sands of time and pack as much of a cinematic punch today as they did upon initial release.

Here at Mondo, we love Kubrick. Many of the artists we work with do too. Go figure. All that is to say, we're very excited to release a collection of all-new apparel and pins for some of Kubrick's most celebrated classics, featuring the talents of folks like Jock, Greg Ruth, Rosemary Valero-O'Connell, Boneface, Matt Taylor, DKNG, and 100% Soft!

Whether your Kubrick flavor is the psychedelic cosmic sci-fi masterpiece that is 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY, or the claustrophobic psycho-horror of THE SHINING, or even a taste of the old ultra-violence from A CLOCKWORK ORANGE… we've got you covered."