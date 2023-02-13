Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Three Thousand Years Of Longing Mondo is releasing the score to one of 2022's most underrated films this Wednesday, George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to George Miller's 2022 film Three Thousand Years of Longing, which made my top ten list of last year. The score for the film is from composer Tom Holkenborg, and this release will be pressed on a single 140-gram disc, either colored or black. Check it out below.

Mondo Three Thousand Years Of Longing Release Details

"Mondo, in partnership with Milan Records, are proud to present the premiere physical release of Tom Holkenborg's masterful score to George Miller's tragically underseen 2022 romantic fantasy epic THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING. The story of a writing scholar who has found comfort in stories to cope with loss, colliding with a several thousand years old Djinn who has had their heart broken over and over again since time immemorial – a beautiful slow-burn romance about the devastation of heartbreak and being open to finding love again. A brilliant original film by one of our greatest living story-tellers that just so happens to feature the greatest score of its composer's career."





"We remember when we were introduced to the work of Tom Holkenborg – on his game-changing score to George Miller's previous film MAD MAX FURY ROAD. He had been working in the Zimmer camp for a few years by then and had attracted the eye of Zack Snyder and a few other filmmakers, but what seemed like a reliable and talented composer for action and adventure films has slowly morphed into a jack of all trades. His wide array of talents are never more fully on display than in this delicate, dynamic, and tender score to one of 2022's most overlooked films. His theme, "Song of Transference," which recurs and handful of times throughout the score, is one of the most beautiful melodies set to film last year."

This was a beautiful score, and this film was criminally ignored. Three Thousand Years of Longing and a few others from 2022 will get more love as the years pass, but those who enjoyed it can pick up the score this Wednesday at The Mondo Record Shop at Noon EST.