Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: dev patel, monkey man

Monkey Man Featurette Has Jordan Peele Praising Dev Patel's Directing

Universal has released a new featurette for Monkey Man that spotlights Dev Patel's directorial debut and the hard work that went into this film.

Article Summary Universal's featurette hails Dev Patel's directorial prowess in Monkey Man.

Jordan Peele commends Patel's transition from actor to skilled action director.

Monkey Man's action thriller vibe promises vengeance and power struggle themes.

The film boasts an international cast and is set to hit theaters on April 5th.

We already know that Jordan Peele could not be a bigger stan for Monkey Man, and we got another featurette from Universal talking about how much he loves this movie, but specifically, how talented Dev Patel is as a director. This is a big project to take on as a directorial debut, and action is not an easy genre to shoot or coordinate. Anyone can make an action movie, but it takes a skilled hand to make a good action movie. The early reviews seem to indicate that Patel could have some real promise behind the camera because we already know he's fantastic in front of the camera. The new featurette talks about this being his directorial debut and praises Patel for the work he and the crew have put into this film. We're anxious to see this one very soon.

Monkey Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). The film's international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Universal Pictures presents a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road film, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm/S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media. Monkey Man will be released in theaters on April 5th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!