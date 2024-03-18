Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: dev patel, jordan peele, monkey man

Producer Jordan Peele Has Nothing But Praise For Monkey Man

In a new featurette released by Universal Pictures, producer Jordan Peele has nothing but praise for Dev Patel's Monkey Man.

Monkey Man may have just premiered at South by Southwest on the 11th and isn't out until April 5th, but there is at least one stan out there, and it's Jordan Peele. So far, the early reviews coming out of SXSW for Monkey Man look pretty positive, but reviews out of film festivals tend to be polarizing in one direction or another, so we'll have to see how things pan out once more people get the chance to see the film. Until then, there is at least one massive cheerleader, and Peele is out here singing the praise of this film. He's a producer on the film, but in a new featurette released by Universal, Peele couldn't say enough nice things about the film. Everything we've seen from this film makes it look like the kind of action film where you want to cheer while wincing in pain, and director and star Dev Patel is such a talent. It sounds like he went through hell making this film, and we can hope it will work out for everyone involved. Tickets for Monkey Man are on sale now.

Monkey Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). The film's international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Universal Pictures presents a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road film, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm/S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media. Monkey Man will be released in theaters on April 5th.

