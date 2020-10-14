Monster Hunter Gets a New Poster and Summary Plus the First Trailer

When Sony Pictures announced that not only were they moving up the release of Monster Hunter from April 2021 to December 30th of this year, it was kind of surprising. The domestic box office hasn't recovered from COVID-10 due to the United States failing to get its collective shit together. However, movies like this aren't really looking to hit it big at the domestic box office but the international box office and China specifically. The Chinese box office isn't exactly popping off, but it's doing well enough that Sony seemed keen to roll the dice on this movie. We finally got a full trailer, a new poster, and a summary of the film.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

I've never played the Monster Hunter games, so I can't comment on how accurate looking all of this is, but Tony Jaa shooting a giant bow and arrow at a giant CGI monster seems like it might be pretty cool.

Monster Hunter, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and Ron Perlman. It will be released on December 30th.