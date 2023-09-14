Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: blink 182, Monsters of California, Screen Media, Tom DeLonge

Monsters Of California: Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Made A Movie

Check out the trailer for Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge's directorial debut Monsters Of California an alien conspiracy action comedy.

Monsters of California is a new alien conspiracy action comedy film directed by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge, his first behind the camera. It features Jack Samson (Zodiac), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Camille Kostek (Free Guy), Richard Kind (A Serious Man), and Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives). It features a script by DeLonge as well as Ian Miller and Ben Kull. DeLonge also helped produce the score of the film, which is by Ilan Rubin, with Aaron Rubin also producing. "The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humor that millions got to witness during my Blink-182 days," the director said in a statement. "In recent years, I've had the good fortune of helping the government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it's that experience which helped inspire this movie. I can't wait for audiences to see the fucked up fun adventure these kids go on." Below is the trailer for the film.

Monsters of California Synopsis

After discovering research left behind by a missing government agent, Dallas Edwards and his misfit high school friends embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California that brings them face-to-face with some of the government's most guarded mysteries. Directed by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge. Monsters of California will debut in select theaters and on-demand on October 6th.

The Blink singer has a long history with this subject matter, and I have to say that it was a very entertaining trailer. We may have a little gem here. I bet anyone that there are at least three Blink-182 songs in the film as well; any takers?

Monsters of California is in select theaters and on-demand on October 6th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!