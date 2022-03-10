Moonshot: First Poster, Summary, Trailer, and Image Released

HBO Max is looking to release something a little more niche with Moonshot. There is something to be said about the idea of taking something as basic as a romantic comedy and changing up the set dressing to make it original. If anything, that is the mark of something that is original. Something like The Mitchells vs. the Machines has a premise that we've all heard before, but the movie made the animation and everything else around it so original that it is one of the best that came out last year. Is that going to be the case with Moonshot? Maybe not, but it does look cute for what it is. Today, HBO Max released a poster, summary, trailer, and image from the movie.

Summary: A romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, the film is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.

There are two different categories when it comes to movies that go directly to streaming services. The films that get people to sign up and the movies that people enjoy once they have already signed up. There is a good chance that Moonshot is going to be latter; not exactly a reason to get HBO Max but probably worth checking out if you already have the service.

Moonshot, directed by Christopher Winterbauer, stars Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff. It was written by Max Taxe with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy, and Jenna Sarkin producing and Mike McGrath, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox, and Michelle Morrissey executive producing. It will be released on HBO Max on March 24th.