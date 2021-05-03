Morbius Delayed Yet Again…But Only For One Week This Time

Morbius is going to be pretty hungry by the time he finally debuts in theaters. Completed but delayed quite a few times now, the film is now delayed yet again by one week, from January 21st, 2022 to January 28th, 2022. Sony keeps doing this for some reason; they also announced that Venom: Let There Be Carnage would finally come out on September 17th of this year, before only a few days later saying nah, let's go on September 24th. You would think they would have it straight before that. We still haven't gotten a new trailer or…anything really for Morbius, so here is that first one again.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MORBIUS – Teaser Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLMBLuGJTsA&t=12s)

Here's Hoping Morbius Is One Of The Better Non-MCU Films

"One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease."

I have really high hopes for this film, as Morbius has always been one of my personal favorite Marvel characters. Leto seems game for the role. I also can't help but be curious about the role Spider-Man might play in the overall story since he likely won't make an appearance. Like most, I cannot fathom what Sony has up their sleeve for these Spider-Verse films and am very interested in what they could turn this all into. It could also be terrible. Who knows at this point.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson, opens on January 28th, 2022.