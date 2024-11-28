Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Mufasa: the Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King – New TV Spot, BTS Featurette, And 9 New Images

Disney has released a new TV spot focusing on Scar's character arc, a behind-the-scenes featurette, and 9 new images from Mufasa: The Lion King.

Article Summary Disney unveils a new TV spot and BTS featurette for Mufasa: The Lion King, highlighting Scar's journey.

Despite challenges, Disney set to amp up the marketing for the film as Moana 2 hits theaters.

Mufasa's box office competition includes Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with a blue hedgehog potentially taking the lead.

Mufasa: The Lion King opens in theaters on December 20, 2024, with an all-star cast and new Lin-Manuel Miranda songs.

December is right around the corner, and some major movies will fight for the limited amount of money we'll all have when our holiday shopping is wrapped up. If Moana 2 were the last big release for Disney, this wouldn't even be a worry, and the studio would end on a high note without a single worry. However, that's very much not the case. While Moana 2 is poised to do exceptionally well this weekend, they have another release right around the corner. While the idea of Moana 2 seemed like a good idea that ultimately fell apart and became a return to the VHS era of Disney sequels, Mufasa: The Lion King felt like a return to that era from the moment the film was announced. The momentum for Disney live-action remakes has slowed considerably from the time that the remake of The Lion King was released in 2019 to now, and while so much of that can be attributed to circumstance, that doesn't make it any less true. So, we are rapidly approaching the release date of a film that seems to have Disney fans nervous about whether or not it will be worth their time or money.

Disney is certainly doing their best to try and market this film, though, and we can expect things to go absolutely buckwild insane for the next two months now that Moana 2 is out. They released a short TV spot that focuses on the character arc we'll watch a young Scar go on during this film. We also got a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting director Barry Jenkins, who is either really good at acting or genuinely has a lot of love and passion for this project. A good director can execute even a mediocre idea and make it at least halfway decent. We also got some new images and old and new faces. Tickets for Mufasa: The Lion King is now on sale, and the early box office numbers should start coming in soon, but the odds are looking like The King is about to lose the box office race to a blue hedgehog.

Mufasa: The Lion King – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone, until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film stars Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), Theo Somolu (Young Taka), Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mufasa: The Lion King opens only in theaters on December 20, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!