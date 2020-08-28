Mulan: Christina Aguilera Releases a New Recording & MV of Reflection

The year is 1998, and you've just seen Disney's new animated movie Mulan. There is a great musical number in the first act called Reflection, and it's pretty freaking amazing. The credits roll, and there is another version of the song sung by a girl no one has really heard of before, but god damn does that girl have some vocal cords. This is the start of Christina Aguilera's singing career, and she has gone on to be one of the most influential singers of her generation and the next. Reflection remains one of the best Disney songs, and when it comes to the live-action remake of Mulan, the best trailers are the ones that have an orchestral version of the song. During the D23 Expo last year, Aguilera took the stage and performed the song. Now that the movie is finally coming out, we have a new recording of the song and a new music video by Aguilera.

No matter what you might think of Aguilera or Mulan, there is absolutely no denying that Reflection is an amazing song and that Aguilera is a singular talent. Now, if we can get a full orchestral version from the trailers, you'll get to see me quietly weeping in a corner.

Summary: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Xana Tang, Jason Scott Lee, and Ron Yuan. It will stream to Disney+ as a PVOD purchase on September 4th.