Neil Patrick Harris Describes The Matrix 4 Set as "Very Intimate"

We're about ten months away from The Matrix 4, which is honestly kind of wild if you think about it. That first movie changed movies as we know it, and it's so cool that we're going to get another entry into something that kind of went out with a whimper instead of a bang. There is a good chance that this isn't going to be a movie that ends up being just fine; for all that you can say about the second and third movie, they certainly shot for the moon even if they don't work. Neil Patrick Harris is one of the new cast members for The Matrix 4, and he recently was on the "Just for Variety" podcast. He was asked about what it was like being on writer-director Lana Wachowski's set while filming during a pandemic.

"It didn't feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light," Harris said. "Sometimes you'd sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then you'd quickly film. You'd film pages at a time in 30 minutes and then be done." He adds, "You would think that a giant movie would be 100% storyboarded, animatics, and we'd be checking off shots. I think she lived that before three times over, and I would suspect that she wants to do things her own way now. It wasn't often that you felt that you were doing something gigantic because she made it feel very intimate."

We don't know that much about The Matrix 4, but there have been some rumors that the cast and crew were not happy about the HBO Max decision. It is also one of the rare movies that actually got its release date moved up recently and is due to come out later this year, so we should expect to start at least hearing about things [provided there isn't another delay] sometime in the spring or summer

The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski, stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff. It will be released on December 22, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.