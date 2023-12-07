Posted in: Movies, NEON, Trailer | Tagged: Handling The Undead, NEON, Sundance Film Festival

NEON Has Released The First Trailer For Handling The Undead

The first trailer for Sundance Film Festival horror drama Handling The Undead has been released by Neon. It debuts at the festival.

NEON has released the trailer for the Norwegian film Handling The Undead, which will premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. It marks the directorial debut of Thea Hvistendahl, who co-wrote the script with Let The Right One In author John Ajvide Lindqvist, based on his novel of the same name. It stars Renate Reinsve, Bjørn Sundquist, Bente Børsum, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Bahar Pars. The trailer is below, and since this is a Neon released from that creative team, we know we are in for a moody, dramatic, and probably somewhat gross treat.

Handling The Undead Has No Release Date Yet From Neon

On a hot summer day in Oslo, the newly dead awaken. Three families faced with loss try to figure out what this resurrection means and if their loved ones really are back. Based on the book by John Ajvide Lindqvist. A Film by Thea Hvistendahl. Starring Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie.

Thankfully, Sundance is making Handling The Undead available online for those who cannot attend the fest in person. It also will not be a part of their Midnights section, which is where fare like this usually ends up. NEON must believe in this one to make sure it got scheduled outside of that block. Production for the film took place in Oslo in 2022, and the Sundance screenings will be the film's world premiere.

This film also reunites Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie, who starred together in the Oscar-nominated romantic drama The Worst Person in the Worlds, directed by Joachim Trier. The stars are aligned for this one to make a huge splash at Sundance and get a release date not too soon after from NEON. Whenever that happens, we will let you know. For now, we will have to rely on festival-goers and online viewers to let us know if this could be our first horror breakout of 2024.

