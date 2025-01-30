Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: fear street, Fear Street: Prom Queen, netflix

Fear Street: Prom Queen First Pics Released By Netflix

Netflix has released the first images from the next installment of the Fear Street franchise. Prom Queen will debut on the streamer this summer.

Article Summary Netflix unveils first images from Fear Street: Prom Queen, premiering this summer.

The film adapts R.L. Stine's book for a more mature audience.

Star-studded cast includes India Fowler, Suzanna Son, and Lili Taylor.

Fans can expect more Fear Street films, promising endless chills.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is the latest book in the R.L. Stine series to be adapted into a film for the streamer. It will be released this summer, and today, Netflix released the first images from the movie. The announced cast and director of the film include India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston have all been cast in the film, which Matt Palmer will direct. This follows the Fear Street trilogy that came out on the streamer in 2021 to much fanfare and acclaim. Those three films were directed by Leigh Janiak.

Fear Street Returns, With Even More On The Way

Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway, and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of '88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

I read this book so many times when I was younger that the cover fell off. Stine was the author of my youth until I started with King. I feel like a lot of horror fans can relate to it. I also love that these films are for a more mature crowd and do not shy away from the violence and themes in his stories. Fear Street always made you feel like an adult when you read them, and the trilogy of films captured that feeling perfectly. That cast is full of great performers, though it makes me sad that they did not bring Janiak back to direct.

This is a rare franchise for Netflix, and with more entries on the way, according to Stine, there is no end in sight. Fear Street: Prom Queen will be released on Netflix this summer.

