Netflix Is Reportedly Eyeing a Late 2022 Release for Knives Out 2

There weren't a lot of high points in 2021, but one of them was the cast of Knives Out 2 coming into our lives. It was just one great name right after the other, which wasn't that surprising considering how well the first movie did and how much everyone who worked on it seemed to enjoy it. Netflix shelled out a small fortune to buy the rights of not only a sequel but a third movie as well, and we were off to the races. Now that we're in 2022, the rumors about when we will see this sequel have started to form. It isn't confirmed by any stretch of the imagination, but this wouldn't be that big of a surprise. According to Variety, Knives Out 2 is eyeing the last quarter of 2022 debut, and it's going to make the rounds in theaters and the fall film festivals as well. This is likely so Netflix can heavily push this movie as an awards contender, much like the first movie. Netflix has said that there currently isn't an official release date, but this window seems logical.

Knives Out was one of the surprise hits of 2019, even though it shouldn't have been a surprise at all. The cast was absolutely fantastic, and there was a running joke that if everyone in the world wasn't in the two Avengers movies, then half of Hollywood was in Knives Out. The movie made a decent amount of money at the box office, but the critical acclaim and the fact that it ended up shortlisted for a bunch of awards helped too. This is a modern-day detective story, and the best thing about those movies is that you don't need to bring back the entire cast for the sequel, just the detective, which is why it wasn't surprising that Lionsgate greenlit another movie. Knives Out 2 put together an extremely impressive cast and wrapped production in September of 2021.

So far, the cast of Knives Out 2 has signed on Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and returning star Daniel Craig. Unfortunately, the future of the Agatha Christie big-screen adaptations is not looking promising thanks to some scandals in the main cast of the next movie, but more of these movies sound like a good trade-off to me.