Netflix, Take-Two Want BioShock Film And New Game Release To Coincide

Producer Roy Lee has revealed that Netflix and Take-Two would like the BioShock film to coincide with "some of the potential new incarnations of the game."

The BioShock movie has been stumbling around in development hell for a while now, but it seems like all of the projects that were standing in the way of it are beginning to wrap up. It also appears that both Netflix and Take-Two have a release date in mind, as there is a game release they want to coincide with. In an interview with Collider, producer Roy Lee was asked about the film and its meandering production schedule, but it sounds like the stars might finally be lining up.

"We would have gotten it made a few years back, but then other movies got in the way, with one being The Long Walk and the other being The Hunger Games prequel, which comes out this December," Lee explained. "We're just waiting for him to finish post-production, because he's going to be working on it through at least September, and then jump back into it. I know that Netflix and Take-Two are very anxious to see the movie come out because they want to have the release coincide with some of the potential new incarnations of the game."

However, Lee was quick to point out that they don't have a specific start date yet, but did say, "It's steadily on the path, but you know how it goes. It's… so many things could get in the way, but I know that the intent is to hopefully get in production next year." We'll have to see how the rest of this year goes since things are rather chaotic over at Netflix, but it sounds like everyone involved has a release window for the BioShock movie they would like to hit.

BioShock Has Been In Development Hell Since 2008

For a long time, it felt like video game adaptations could not get it together, and several were in such a low level of development hell that they were frozen in a lake of ice. Then, one by one, those projects started happening and getting off the ground. The Halo TV show actually came to pass, even if it didn't make much of an impact, and the Uncharted film was all right and did pretty damn well commercially. So it was time to cut free another project from that frozen lake in development hell, and Netflix announced in February 2022 that they would be making a movie based on BioShock.

People have been trying to make this film happen since 2008, but it never happened. Netflix announced the project, and months later, in August, The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence would be directing it, with Michael Green writing the script. Things have been pretty quiet since then, and people's opinions on what a video game adaptation can and should have has only improved, with The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming critical and commercial success stories. At the end of November 2023, Lawrence praised the script, saying, "It's good; I have a really good script." Currently, there isn't a start date for the production or any casting information.

