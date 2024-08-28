Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: halle berry, Never Let Go

Never Let Go: The Official Trailer And Poster Have Been Released

Lionsgate has released the official trailer and another poster for Never Let Go, the post-apocalyptic thriller, which will be released on September 20th.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops the official trailer and poster for the suspenseful post-apocalyptic thriller, Never Let Go.

Set for September 20th, Never Let Go follows a family's desperate fight for survival against lurking threats.

The film stars Halle Berry and features direction from Alexandre Aja, known for The Hills Have Eyes and Crawl.

The trailer reveals humanoid creatures and intense moments, underscoring the family's drive to stay safe and united.

August was not exactly a great month for Lionsgate, and things heading into September are not looking much better, considering all of the drama with Megalopolis. However, the studio is still one of the only ones putting out mid-range budget films with big stars attached, and one of those movies is Never Let Go. It's a post-apocalyptic horror/thriller film about a mother and her two boys living in a cabin in the middle of the woods following the end of the world. However, the boys are getting older, and they are starting to question all the rules their mother has, such as always remaining tethered to their home via a rope. The official trailer was released today along with another poster. The new trailer shows off some of the humanoid creatures that are running around in the woods beyond the cabin and shows why the cabin is "safe."

Never Let Go: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and executive producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 – Monster's Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Never Let Go is directed by Alexandre Aja and written by KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby. It will be produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Alexandre Aja and stars Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, and Anthony B. Jenkins. Never Let Go will be released on September 20, 2024.

