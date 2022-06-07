New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for Interceptor Spotlights the Stunts

Interceptor might have already come out and is in the middle of getting some mixed reviews online, but that isn't stopping Netflix from giving it a spot on Geeked Week. They must want the movie to either find a bigger audience or to find an audience at all because they released a nice, long behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on the stunts and the action of the film. It does look like star Elsa Pataky worked her absolute ass off for this role, but, from what we're reading [haven't had a chance to see the movie yet], but it looks like it might have one of those times when all that work went to a rather mediocre final product.

The tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon. When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission.

Interceptor is directed by Matthew Reilly, written by Matthew Reilly and Stuart Beattie, produced by Michael Boughen, Matthew Street, and Stuart Beattie, with Chris Hemsworth, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, Kathy Morgan, and Peter D. Graves serving as executive producers. Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, and Zoe Carides also co-star.

