New IMAX Poster For Luca Guadagnino's Challengers

IMAX has released a new poster for Luca Guadagnino's new film, Challengers. It will be released on April 26th and the early buzz is trending very positive.

Is everyone ready for another Luca Guadagnino movie? If the early reactions on social media are anything to go by, people are very much ready for Challengers to get right in front of their eyes immediately. Now, while some of that could be stan Twitter pushing numbers, the reactions from people who got to see early screenings are trending very positive so far. We still have a little while before the full review embargo comes down, but it's always promising when the early social reactions are good. There are a ton of awesome films coming out in April, and this one has the potential to make waves for the rest of the year in a couple of different ways if the buzz is anything to go by. So, if you want to be one of those people who got to see a potential awards contender before everyone else, be sure to set aside some time to see this one and see it in IMAX. They released a new poster for the film, and while it seems like an odd choice for an IMAX release, it also really isn't. That's all we can say about that.

Challengers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. It will be produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O'Connor and executive produced by Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

