New International Poster For The Marvels Is Released

A new international poster for The Marvels has been released. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film will be released on November 10, 2023.

The fall season is approaching, so Marvel Studios will start marketing The Marvels. Before we know it, we will be in the final month before the film comes out. Here is your reminder that if Marvel is going to spoil anything in its marketing before the film comes out, it'll likely be in the TV spots that will start dropping like hotcakes the last two to three weeks before the movie is released. So, if you're trying to stay spoiler-free, maybe keep that in mind as we head into October. For now, we have a new international poster, which features the entire cast. Unfortunately, like most posters featuring the whole film's cast, it is a mess of weird photoshop placements and isn't very appealing to the eye. As per usual, the first poster is still the best-looking of the bunch.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

