New Line Has Officially Greenlit a Mortal Kombat Sequel

The Mortal Kombat movie was one of the first big releases to come out in 2021 that made it feel like maybe some sense of normalcy was right around the corner. It turns out that it wasn't because a bunch of idiots decided that their research on google meant more than years and years of medical school when it came to vaccines. The movie did pretty well on HBO Max streaming, and the fans seem to like it okay. However, by the time the summer came around, and there wasn't a sequel announcement, people thought that maybe there wasn't going to be one. It turns out that was wrong.

According to Deadline, Mortal Kombat is getting a sequel, and they are bringing on Jeremy Slater to write the script. If Slater's name sounds familiar, it's because he was the head writer behind the upcoming Moon Knight show on Disney+. So how that show turns out is likely going to determine the hype level for this Mortal Kombat sequel. Recent scripting credits include Uprising for Netflix, Tommyknockers for Universal, and James Wan. He also helped develop The Umbrella Academy for Netflix and was the co-creator and co-showrunner for The Excorcist on Fox. We don't have any plot or release date details yet for this sequel, so it sounds like this is a deal where the ink just dried.

In "Mortal Kombat," MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid, stars. Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Josh Lawson, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada. It was released on April 16, 2021, in theaters and will be on HBO Max for 31-days. It returned to HBO Max on September 9, 2021.