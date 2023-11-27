Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: emma stone, poor things, searchlight

New Poor Things Clip Shows Bella Learning The Wonders Of Reading

A new clip from Poor Things shows Bella learning the wonders of reading and making new acquaintances, which Duncan does not like.

Article Summary New clip from 'Poor Things' features Emma Stone as Bella embracing reading.

Duncan, portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, shows disapproval of Bella's new interests.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film promises a fantastical narrative.

Set for release in select theaters on December 8th, with a wider release on the 22nd.

There are a lot of really fun movies coming out next month, most of which made festival debuts earlier this year, so you've probably already heard critics talking about them. At the beginning of September, many people were talking about Poor Things, a weird little twist on the Frankenstein tale that was drumming up all sorts of buzz. More press people will see the film over the next couple of weeks, and we'll begin to get more and more reactions from people not at a film festival, so a more nuanced opinion on this film might be emerging soon. Or maybe not because everything we have seen from it still looks incredible. Fandango has shared a new clip from the movie where Bella (Emma Stone) appears to be getting into reading and making new acquaintances. Duncan (Mark Ruffalo), who is really into Bella for one reason that doesn't include her mind, isn't happy about that. We also have another short trailer shared on the official Searchlight YouTube channel a few days ago.

"You're losing some of your adorable way of speaking."

Check out Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in an exclusive clip from #PoorThingsFilm, coming to theaters December 8. Get your tickets NOW 👇https://t.co/l9GBu0xZ0J pic.twitter.com/TpBe1yOmXx — Fandango (@Fandango) November 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Poor Things: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1st, will be released in select theaters on December 8th, and will be released in theaters everywhere on December 22nd.

