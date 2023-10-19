Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: 20th century studios, emma stone, poor things, searchlight

Poor Things: New Trailer Teases Exploring The Human Experience

Searchlight has released an extended look trailer for Poor Things, and star Emma Stone explains why she wanted to take on the role of Bella.

It's just a good day for trailers. We got a new look at Saltburn, and now Searchlight has released a new extended trailer for Poor Things. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and while the early reactions have been positive, there is already Discourse online that was old before the festival even ended last month. We'll have to see if said Discourse comes back when the general press screenings start, but for now, this sounds like it might be very divisive. It will be one of those films where it is either your thing and you're into it, or you're sitting back and wondering what drugs everyone else took to make them like this film. It sounds like a fun discussion, provided people aren't dumb about it. In the new extended look trailer, which is also sort of a behind-the-scenes featurette, star Emma Stone talks about what drew her to Bella and having this character who is exploring the full extent of the human experience and what it means to be a woman. Also, that final line is going to get meme'd into oblivion.

Poor Things: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1st and will be released in theaters on December 8th.

