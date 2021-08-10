New Poster and TV Spot for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike, the fate of the 2021 movie season seems very much up in the air. Perhaps if things were better, people would be more willing to return to theaters, but that really doesn't appear to be the case at the time of writing. Disney has said that Jungle Cruise was the last movie that was going to have a hybrid release, and right now, that is the case. Free Guy comes out this week, and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is still slated for a theatrical release only next month. The marketing for the next big Marvel movie is kicking into high gear, which means we got a new poster and we got a new featurette. Star Simu Liu also shared a TikTok of him reacting to a Shang-Chi ad that was playing in Times Square in New York City.

Are Disney and Marvel going to change the release of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings if numbers continue to spike? We'll have to see. Free Guy, which was in production when the Fox buyout happened, likely has some sort of clause in its contract preventing any sort of streaming release, but that might not be the case for the next Marvel movie. We'll have to see what happens in the coming weeks, but if Disney is going to make a call on this release date, they will probably make it within the next week or so.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.