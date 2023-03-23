New Redband Trailer and Images Released For Renfield Are Released We have the redband final trailer and new images for the upcoming Renfield, and this movie still looks utterly buckwild [in the best way possible].

Back in January, we got our first look at Renfield, and it was about as buckwild-looking as we thought it would. The film's entire premise already sounded out of this world, but the footage made it apparent that this was going in a completely different direction, and that might not be a bad thing. Instead of trying to go full-blown horror, they are reframing this as someone trying to leave a toxic relationship taken to an extreme. It looked like fun, but a lot of films are coming out in April, so there is a lot of competition. However, Universal is starting to really lean into the marketing, and yesterday, they released the final trailer with a bunch of images, but today, we got the redband trailer, which shows off the gore. So if you thought this was going to be a bloodless affair, that is, uh, looking like it's not going to be the case.

Renfield: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Evil doesn't span eternity without a little help. In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted series, Rick & Morty series), based on an original idea by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. The film co-stars Awkwafina (The Farewell, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Ben Schwartz (Sonic, The Afterparty), and Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus). Renfield is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Robert Kirkman and David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Invincible), co-presidents Bryan Furst (Daybreakers) and Sean Furst (Daybreakers), and by Chris McKay. McKay's producing partner Samantha Nisenboim (co-producer, The Tomorrow War), will executive produce. It will be released on April 14th, 2023.