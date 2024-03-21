Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: spider-verse, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story

New Spider-Verse Short To Premiere On YouTube Next Week

A new short film in the Spider-Verse universe will be released next week on YouTube. It's called The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story.

The film addresses mental health issues through Miles Morales' story.

Shameik Moore and Bryan Tyree Henry reprise their beloved roles.

Partnership with Kevin Love Fund, includes a mental health lesson plan.

The two Spider-Verse films are miracle filmmaking, and it still seems incredible that they are both as good as they are. We're still waiting for a date announcement for Beyond the Spider-Verse after that cliffhanger a little under a year ago, but you might have a little something to hold you over. The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival last June, and the people who got the chance to see the short said it was fantastic. It spotlights Miles Morales struggling through his own mental health because even though he's Spider-Man, he's still a kid, and being a teenager is hard. The short film is from Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks, with Shameik Moore and Bryan Tyree Henry reprising their roles as Miles Morales and Jefferson Davis. Today, it was announced that the short will be premiering on YouTube next week in partnership with the "Kevin Love Fund, and will be incorporated as part of the fund's new mental health-focused lesson plan, "The Hero Within." The lesson plan invites students to tell their own story through the lens of mental health awareness via an interactive curriculum including a creative storyboard activity." Two quotes about the release are below, along with an image from The Spider Within, set to premiere on March 27th.

"Miles represents so many of us doing the best we can in our day-to-day lives," said Jarelle Dampier, director of "The Spider Within." "We don't often realize all that we've been through until our own body forces us to become aware of its experience. My intention is that 'The Spider Within' can motivate deeper conversations amongst friends & family about their own mental health journeys — and I hope it feels like a love letter to those who adore Miles Morales."

KLF founder, professional basketball player and mental health advocate Kevin Love said, "My hope for the short film would be for everyone, especially young people, to understand that your feelings are valid and that you are not alone in this."

Love continued, "You see it with Spider-Man in the short film, where Miles has a trusted confidante. He is able to take a walk with his dad and express what he's going through. We can all learn from that – how important it is to reach out to someone, express your true emotions, speak your truth, and not hold everything inside."

